"Needed that swing for himself and the team" - Yankees fans relieved as Gleyber Torres breaks slump with three-run blast against Rays

The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres had a spectacular 10-6 win on Sunday to take a series at the Tampa Bay Rays, their seventh win in their last nine games.

The Yankees had a home run party, starting with Jahmai Jones' first career home run. Aaron Judge hit his 10th, and Jose Trevino launched two.

However, the hero of the day was Gleyber Torres. After the Rays closed a 6-0 deficit to one run, he saved the day with his three-run moon shot in the eighth inning for a 9-5 lead.

The Bleachers Creatures turned to social media to celebrate Torres’ grand comeback as the Yankees recorded their 27th win.

“Needed that swing for himself and the team what a HUGE at bat,” a fan commented.

"We’re unstoppable is Gleyber figures it out this year. Hope this is what he needed," a fan tweeted.

"Needed that badly," a fan posted.

Torres was going through a rough phrase. He went 1-for-15 in his previous five games and was hitless in his first three at-bats Sunday. But in the eighth, Torres went yard for the second time this season. He's batting .208.

"Nobody needed that more. Gleyber comes through in a huge way," a fan expressed.

"3-run homer solidifying the W," a fan commented.

"Hopefully, this is the start of finally figuring it out for Gleyber," a fan replied.

Yankees starter Luis Gil held the Rays scoreless for six innings. However, Caleb Ferguson lasted one-third of an inning as Rays’ Jose Siri narrowed the gap with a grand slam in the seventh.

After Torres’ three-run homer, Trevino's solo shot gave New York a 10-5 lead. Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz had a solo homer to lead off the ninth.

Yankees’ Jahmai Jones is excited for more following his big night at Tampa Bay

Jamai Jones, a 26-year-old left fielder in his fourth MLB season, began the New York Yankees' home run rally against the Rays at Tropicana Field. In his first season with the Yankees, he went yard against Tyler Alexander in the third inning for his first career home run.

“It’s unbelievable, honestly,” Jones told Yes Network about his first homer. “It’s a special group. The fact that I was able to do it here just made it all worthwhile. I mean, it’s a moment I’ll never forget. And seeing the dugout getting erupt in excitement, just made the moment special.”

The Yankees (27-15), who trail Baltimore (26-13) by a half-game in the AL East, will visit the Minnesota Twins (24-16) for a three-game series starting on Tuesday, hoping to continue their streak.

