WATCH: Albert Pujols hits go-ahead two-run home run, passing Alex Rodriguez for fourth most all-time

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols launched a clutch go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the team a 3-2 lead. This was his 18th home run of the season and his 697th home run of his career. Albert Pujols' 697th home run passed Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of the fourth-place all-time career home runs.

This was his second straight game of hitting a home run as he tied A-Rod on Saturday night. Albert Pujols spoke after the game on the clutch home run.

Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers.

Albert Pujols tells @PacersJJ about his approach in the ninth inning: "I was trying to just hit the ball the other way. I'm glad it just went out of the ballpark."

Over his last 30 games, Pujols is batting .337 with 11 home runs, 24 runs batted in, and .783 slugging percentage. An incredible stretch to end an incredible career. With 21 games remaining for the Cardinals, reaching 700 home runs is looking more likely.

09/11/2022: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Highlights

Tommy Edman rounds the bases during a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

The game remained scoreless until the third inning when Oneil Cruz got an RBI groundout to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Then, in the 7th inning, Jack Suwinski hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 2-0. This was his 16th home run of the season.

The game looked to be in the Pirates' hands until the Cardinals mounted a ninth-inning rally. The inning started with an RBI double by Corey Dickerson. This was his 16th double of the season.

Game Rewind: Corey Dickerson makes it a one-run ballgame in the ninth.

Then, in dramatic fashion, Albert Pujols launched the go-ahead two-run home run. What an incredible moment!

To add insurance, Tyler O'Neill launched a solo home run into centerfield to make it 4-2. This was his 14th home run of the season.

"And now Tyler O'Neill joins the home run party! It's 4-2 Cardinals in the ninth!" - Bally Sports Midwest

The Cardinals would hold onto the lead and win by a score of 4-3. The team will now travel home to St. Louis to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers for a pivotal matchup.

