Watch: Albert Pujols sends fellow St. Louis legend, rapper Nelly, into a frenzy after blasting his 685th career homer

In a recent viral clip, St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter and first baseman Albert Pujols is seen double high-fiving Nelly, the American rapper, with ecstasy. It happened after the 2022 MLB All-Star blasted his 685th career home run during the Los Angeles Dodgers versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Tuesday.

Pujols rounded the bases and stopped to give a high-10 to Nelly through the netting before heading back to the dugout. Nelly, who hails from St. Louis, was clearly beaming with pride after Albert Pujols smashed the homer.

"Albert and Nelly, just a couple St. Louis legends." - Jomboy Media

Heartwarming moments like this prove once again why baseball is not restricted to on-field action. Off-field sights paired with on-field action make it truly unparalleled and one of its kind.

Albert Pujols all set for Home Run Derby 2022

Pujols competing in the Gillette Home Run Derby presented by Head & Shoulders

In Major League Baseball, the Home Run Derby is organized the day before the All-Star Game every year. Surprisingly, Albert Pujols, who was selected to play in the All-Star Game 2022, will also participate in the Home Run Derby 2022.

In his career, representing both the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols has the most all-time home runs in Home Run Derby. In total, he has 71 across the years 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015.

"Albert Pujols will participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby for the final time in his career." - B/R Walk-Off

Other confirmed participants of Home Run Derby 2022 include the following:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets: Pete Alonso is hoping to win the Home Run Derby for the third time in a row.

Pete said, "I’m just going to be out there having a ton of fun and showcasing what I got and competing. I don’t really know who else is going to be doing it, but for me, it doesn’t really matter because I’m out there having a blast and it’s something that I really enjoy doing. I’m looking forward to putting on a show.”

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves: This is Acuna Jr.'s second time in Home Run Derby.

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals: Like Acuña Jr., this will be Juan Soto's second Home Run Derby appearance.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: He is set to make his second Home Run Derby as well. Schwarber finished second to Bryce Harper in 2018.

"2022 MLB Home Run Derby: List of Participants at Dodger Stadium." - NBC 6 South Florida

Three Home Run Derby positions are still vacant as of now.

The Home Run Derby 2022 will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 18 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

