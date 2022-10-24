WATCH: ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña ties the proceedings with a three-run blast in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium

Jeremy Peña is the real deal. The 25-year-old rookie was named the American League Championship Series MVP after his Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees in four games.

With the Yankees leading the game 3-0 early on, the young Puerto Rican star, who was unfazed by the bright lights of New York City, blasted a three-run home run that brought home Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve and tied the game at 3-3.

The rookie finished the game by going 2-for-4 with his aforementioned home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. He was sensational in the series against the Yankees, posting a .352 average with two home runs, two doubles, and four RBIs that had him clinch the ALCS MVP award, the first major league honor of his young career.

Jeremy Peña's 2022 season

Peña lifts his ALCS MVP award with manager Dusty Baker beside him.

Questions were asked if anyone could replace Carlos Correa as the shortstop for the Houston Astros. Instead of signing or trading for a marquee name, the Astros instead chose to call up prospect Peña. So far, he hasn't done too bad of a job replacing his countryman.

Peña has been in the conversation for the AL Rookie of the Year honors this year after his superb play on both sides of the ball. During the regular season, the Puerto Rican batted .253 with an OPS of .715 with 22 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, and 63 RBIs.

It might have felt like the Astros lost a star with Correa's departure, but they should be thankful that they have a star in the making in their hands with Peña.

