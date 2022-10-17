WATCH: Houston Astros Rookie Jeremy Pena breaks deadlock with critical home run after 18 inning slugfest in Seattle

What a phenomenal baseball game this was. The Houston Astros edged out the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to progress to the American League Championship Series. It was a war of attrition. It was a battle of which team wanted it more. After 18 grueling innings, the Astros finally overcame the Mariners to sweep the series.

Jeremy Pena was the hero on the night. The rookie stepped up in a critical situation to help his team progress to their sixth consecutive ALCS. The Houston Astros will play the winners of the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians series.

With the game deadlocked at 0-0, it was apparent that one run would be enough to seal the victory. Both teams had their opportunities. In the top of the eighteenth inning, Pena stepped up to the plate. Penn Murfee was on the mound and Pena was looking to put the ball in play. With the count full, Pena pulled a pitch that caught too much of the plate to break the home fans hearts.

Pena referred to the moment as surreal. It was a memorable night for the the Houston Astros shortstop. The rookie has etched his name in baseball folklore after his all-important home run.

The 25-year-old Dominican has had a standout season for the Astros. He has a .253/.289/.426 slash line with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs in 136 games. He has proven himself to be a valuable member of the team, and filled the role left by Carlos Correa.

Rookie Jeremy Pena has been a key figure during the Houston Astros 2022 playoff run

Jeremy Pena reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

It was a pitching duel for the ages. Inning after inning passed and the tension grew with each pitch. The 42 combined strikouts were the most in postseason history (the previous record was 39). Fans sat anxiously in the stands biting their nails hoping their team could prevail.

With this time-consuming and never-racking win, the Astros progressed to the ADCS. This is the team's sixth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship. The Houston Astros are the envy of the MLB. They have built a powerhouse and a dynasty that will be remembered for years to come.

