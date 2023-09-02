WATCH: Alec Bohm's error breaks Phillies hearts as Brewers secure comeback win

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Alec Bohm’s costly error shattered the Philadelphia Phillies’ hopes as the Milwaukee Brewers secured a stunning comeback win with a score of 7-5 on Friday night, at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The game had its share of dramatic moments, with Trea Turner lanching a three-run home run, providing the Phillies with a two-run lead in the eighth inning. However, the tides quickly turned when Bohm, the Phillies’ third baseman, failed to handle a routine ground ball. The error allowed the Brewers to clear the bases and take the lead, dashing the Phillies’ chances of victory.

Bohm’s defensive lapse was a stark departure from his typically reliable performance for the Phillies. The shocking turn of event highlighted how far he had come as a defender since the previous season, making the error all the more surprising.

How were the Braves performing before Alec Bohm’s mistake?

Before Bohm’s unfortunate blunder, the game had been a gripping duel between ace pitchers Zack Wheeler of the Phillies and Freddy Peralta of the Brewers. Wheeler’s exceptional performance included 10 strikeouts and onle one costly mistake – a three-run homer by Willy Adames.

Trea Turner’s impressive offensive contributions, with his eighth homer in 12 games and 20th of the season, had initially put the Phillies in a favorable position. Unfortunately, Bohm’s error ultimately decided the game’s outcome.

The loss serves as a harsh reminder for the Phillies as they strive to secure a top wild card spot in the National League, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong performance both at home and on the road. The Phillies must regroup and refocus as they continue their quest for a postseason berth in this unpredictable 2023 MLB season.