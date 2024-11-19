WATCH: Alex Bregman captures son Knox's budding athletic talent with impressive backyard golf swings

Alex Bregman is enjoying some family time after a solid 2024 season with the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old's six-year, $100 million contract has concluded, and he has decided to enter free agency.

While awaiting his next team for the upcoming season, Bregman has been spending quality time with his wife, Reagan, and their son, Knox Samuel Bregman. The Gold Glove award winner shared some heartfelt moments with his son on Instagram:

In the clip shared, Knox can be seen holding a golf club and hitting golf balls placed on tees in a line in front of him. Alex Bregman can be heard cheering his son on after each hit.

Bregman and his wife, Reagan, welcomed Knox in August 2022, who can be seen attending events alongside his parents. Bregman and Reagan became engaged in January 2020 and exchanged vows at the end of the same year.

The star third baseman had a tough start to the 2024 season struggling offensively. However, he eventually bounced back, recording a solid season. With the Astros this year, he posted a .260 batting average, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, 44 walks and a .768 OPS.

Bregman has spent all nine of his major league seasons with the Houston Astros since his debut in 2016.

Alex Bregman shares family moments with his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox, through Bregman Family Racing

Along with baseball, another sport Alex Bregman is fond of is horse racing. The two-time All-Star, along with his wife Reagan, owns multiple horses and eventually started Bregman Family Racing.

The couple founded the group in 2022, which had one of its best years in 2024. Bregman Family Racing, in collaboration with Bregman on Instagram, posted some of the moments with the caption:

“2024 was an amazing year for @bregmanfamilyracing. Thankful for the memories and excited for the many more to come in the years ahead!”

The images shared in the post featured many of Alex Bregman’s family members, including his father, Sam Bregman. Reagan and Knox were also present in the photos.

