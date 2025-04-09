Watch: Alex Rodriguez shares the reality of signing 7,000 pieces of memorabilia under 120 mins 

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez recently shared a video of him signing memorabilia. The former MVP and star slugger was documented signing jerseys, balls, bats, helmets, and collectible cards. Rodriguez also commented on how painstaking it is to autograph around 7,000 pieces of memorabilia in just under two hours.

Rodriguez, who was one of the biggest stars during his playing days, has pivoted to more productive ventures after he retired. "A-Rod" is not only busy doing autographs of his official merchandise, but he's also been a successful businessman and a pundit for FOX Sports.

He shared a glimpse of his time signing autographs in a video on Instagram. He also captioned the post:

"My hand hurts," Rodriguez said.

Per CNBC, Alex Rodriguez finished ninth in most jerseys sold during the 2010's just above San Francisco Giants ace Tim Lincecum and just behind Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia.

Owing to his success on the field, it is indisputable that Rodriguez was one of the most recognizable players during that specific decade. However, a string of controversies and jumping over to different squads certainly villified him through the eyes of the fanbases he left.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's Timberwolves bid a done deal

After a long, dragged-out and ugly process, Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore can finally claim that they are the majority owners of the NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA team Minnesota Lynx.

NBA insider Shams Charania shared the news on X/Twitter:

Originally announced in April 2021, reports originally suggested that Rodriguez and Lore would take majority control of the Minnesota-based NBA and WNBA franchises from billionaire Glen Taylor in two years. In July of the aforementioned year, it was revealed that Rodriguez and Lore had bought 20% of the team's total shares, making them minority owners.

However, in March 2024, Taylor claimed that the deal was off due to the business partner pair not being able to meet the deadlines when it came to payments, due to the duo losing the backing of Carlyle Group and its $300 million pledge for the venture.

On the other hand, the minority owners said that they passed the necessary paperwork for the sale to go through, and in June of the same year, they revealed that business magnate Michael Bloomberg had joined their ownership group.

Finally, in February 2025, arbitrators favored the Alex Rodriguez-Marc Lore camp as the majority owners of the franchises. Taylor subsequently accepted the ruling and deferred from appealing.

