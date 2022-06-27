Watch: All-Star slugger Aaron Judge blasts a walk-off 3-run bomb in a dramatic come-from-behind win for the Bombers

Yesterday, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's walk-off 3-run homer gave the Yankees the lead over the Houston Astros at the 11th hour. The Yankees won with a 6-3 victory over the Astros. It was Aaron Judge's second walk-off homer in a span of four days in the same series. The entire Yankee Stadium sprung to life, and MLB fans went into celebratory mode.

Never in history, has an MLB club played two games in a row without a hit. On Sunday, it seemed that New York Yankees would have broken that record.

On Saturday, the Houston Astros registered a no-hitter against the New York Yankees. The result was owing to the united efforts of pitchers Cristian Javier, Hector Neris, and Ryan Pressly.

"On a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon, Cristian Javier introduced himself to the baseball world. He bullied baseball's best lineup for seven hitless innings, stealing any spotlight the New York Yankees hoped this four-game series would afford them." - Houston Chronicle

On Sunday, in the first six innings, the Yankees were hitless, all thanks to Houston Astros pitcher José Urquidy. However, the Yankees attained their first hit when Giancarlo Stanton smashed a solo home run in the seventh inning. In the eighth, D.J. LeMahieu racked up and hit a two-run home run to level the score. Finally, Judge's walk-off home run put the cherry on top.

Aaron Judge's post-game interview

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

While the who stadium was chanting his name with ecstasy, here's what Judge had to say in a post-game interview about his stellar finish.

Aaron said, "I’ve been saying it for years, it doesn’t matter what the score is, what’s happened the [day] before in the series. Every time we get up there we have a chance to win a ballgame. I think the fans just know that these two teams, we’re gonna be seeing each other a lot down the road."

Judge added, "We’ve seen each other a lot in years past in the postseason. Anytime we play, it’s always gonna be a good ballgame. I think the fans anticipate that and they bring their energy from the first pitch on. That’s what you love, you look forward to playing good teams, and seeing where you stack up in the AL.”

Aaron Judge has delivered outstanding performances in the 2022 MLB season. Three days ago, he inked a one-year, $19 million contract for the 2022 season. Currently, he is an MVP favorite. Only time will reveal the outcome.

