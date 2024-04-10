WATCH: An emotional Trevor Story holds back tears as Red Sox star addresses major injury setback

Trevor Story entered this year with dreams of playing and winning for the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the shortstop is forced to end his season due to a fractured left shoulder. Story will need to undergo surgery and can return to the field only for the next season.

It's been a hard blow for the Red Sox and their fans as they continue the season without their top infielder. Story's setback was unexpected, and replacing the two-time All-Star has been challenging for the team.

His departure has been emotional for everyone in the Red Sox family. As for Story, he couldn't help but hold back his tears while addressing his major injury setback.

Here's a look at Trevor Story's emotional moment.

Baseball injuries are hard, especially when you are a part of the starting lineup. The absence of Story will cost the Red Sox this year, but it has already taken a toll on the 31-year-old.

Trevor Story to undergo shoulder surgery this week

The second baseman will undergo shoulder surgery this week by the famous orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache. His shoulder was dislocated while trying to stop Mike Trout's ball against the Angels.

Story described his experience as a hard one and something he had never felt before.

“Just the pain I felt, I had never felt anything like that. You always try to be optimistic and just hope that it went out and would come back in. Just try and make the best of the situation," Story said.

This is not the first time that Story has been sidelined with the Red Sox. He has struggled ever since his debut with the AL East team. His 2022 season with the Red Sox was another struggle with hand and heel injuries, and was forced to stay out for almost a third of the season.

Story underwent UCL surgery in 2023 and missed out on several games. Before joining the Red Sox, he struggled with the Colorado Rockies in 2016, 2017, and 2019. He had several injuries, including a torn thumb ligament, shoulder sprain, and a sprained thumb.

The veteran can only hope for a strong return in 2025 after playing just eight games this season. He recorded four RBIs and held a batting clip of .226.

