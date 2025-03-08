Watch: Andrew McCutchen shares 'crazy' story for Paul Skenes to tell his kids in hilarious video

The 2025 season is around the corner and veteran Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen and pitching sensation Paul Skenes hyped fans for the new season in a hilarious video.

Andrew McCutchen, heading into his age 39 season, took the spotlight in the hilarious video for MLB Network. In the video, Paul Skenes was seen taping the former NL MVP's arm.

McCutchen counted himself among the legends to have played for the Pirates and told Skenes a 'crazy' story the reigning NL Rookie of the Year could share with his children.

"It's crazy to think, so many legends to come through this organization, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell and Andrew McCutchen. It's crazy to think one day when you have kids you'll be able tell them you got to play with Andrew McCutchen," McCutchen said to Paul Skenes.

Skenes had a remarkable debut season with the Pirates in 2024, earning an All-Star selection to go with his NL Rookie of the Year title. McCutchen shared a hilarious advice for the Pirates ace, saying:

"I tell you what, if you play cards right, one day someday is going to know is name."

Skenes replied:

"Wow, thanks Andrew McCutchen."

Paul Skenes highlights the reason behind adding new pitches in the offseason

Despite Paul Skenes' dominance from the mound with his electric pitches in his rookie year, the NL Cy Young finalist added a cutter and a two-seam fastball to his armory in the offseason. The 22-year-old shared the reason behind the addition of a variation after his Spring Training debut.

“I didn’t have anything like that before, and it was kind of like, ‘Well, I throw 100. Why don’t I throw a 90 mph slider,’ basically?” Skenes said. “Why don’t I throw a breaking ball that’s around 90? Because I can.

"My sweeper was around 85 last year, and so that’s part of it, but the sweeper is so big that if I don’t get any swings on the cutter, it’s still going to get me swings on the sweeper.”

Although Skenes is just one season into his MLB career, the Pirates flamethrower is already one of the most sought after talents in the league and has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest pitchers in the game over the last two decades.

The young ace will play a pivotal role for the Pirates to make the postseason after their forgettable record in 2024.

