Watch: Shohei Ohtani puts on coaching hat in Angels dugout following season ending injury

While Shohei Ohtani has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season by the Los Angeles Angels, it didn't stop him from engaging with his teammates in the dugout on Sunday. Ultimately, the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Angels 5-3 on the night, completing a sweep in the three-game series over the weekend. Just one day earlier, Ohtani's MRI scan revealed an inflammation in the right oblique, for which he will soon undergo surgery.

The end of Shohei Ohtani's season marks one of the greatest individual seasons in the MLB. The two-way superstar dominated the league on both sides of the ball for the majority of the season before being sidelined due to a string of injuries. He has built a reputation as one of the best players in the league, and his 2023 season stands out from the rest and will be remembered for many years to come.

Ohtani originally sustained the oblique injury during batting practice on September 4 and has been on a day-to-day basis since then. However, it has now been confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Nonetheless, just a day after cleaning out his locker, he was there in the dugout with his teammates, giving them tips and advice and pushing them to elevate their performance.

Angels get swept despite Shohei Ohtani's mentoring

While their two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was the subject of much discussion over his appearance in the Los Angeles Angels dugout, it had little effect on the result as the Detroit Tigers proceeded to complete the sweep on Sunday. The Tigers were 5-0 by the end of the third inning, and the Angels couldn't do enough to make their way back into the game. It sums up their form over the past few days, and they have their work cut out for them ahead of the next MLB season.