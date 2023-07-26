Watch: Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani gets furious at the umpires after a strikeout

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani has mostly been known as a calm and composed player except he has lately been getting upset at the umpires quite often. The latest incident saw him get upset at the umpire after a strikeout.

With this being potentially Ohtani’s last week with the Angels, he seems to be angry at umpires and the team alike.

The Angels' Tuesday night game against the Detroit Tigers saw Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th innings.

Ohtani registered two walks and two runs thereby recording a four-run lead in the ninth. He was called out on strikes twice which triggered the rare response from him towards the umpires.

Bally Sports posted a video of Ohtani getting furious at the umpires after a strikeout:

“Shohei’s upset“ – the post said.

Will the Angels be able to keep Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels peers from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 25, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Ohtani is the top prospect to secure the American League Most Valuable Player award this season. It will be the second time in three seasons if he bags it. He also secured the AL Rookie of the Year award in his debut MLB season in 2018.

Notably, the Los Angeles Angels have failed to make it to the playoffs since 2014. They haven’t even won a postseason game since 2009. In case they fail to make it to the postseason this year as well, it is unlikely that Shohei Ohtani will stay with the Angels.

The Angels have improved their standing in the AL Wild-Card race with .500 by winning six of their last seven games.

Despite improving since last year, the team is still trailing by 4.5 games in the AL Wild Card competition. The Angels need to convince Shohei Ohtani that they are a worthy contender for the World Series if they are to have any chance of keeping him.

In case the team fails to do so, it is most likely that the two-way phenom will look to upgrade to a better team that matches his caliber and interests.

