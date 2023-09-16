Watch: Anthony Misiewicz receives standing ovation from Pirates fans as Yankees pitcher finds his feet following alarming injury

New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz received a standing ovation from Pittsburgh Pirates fans following a scary injury on Friday.

Misiewicz was struck by a line drive, leaving him bleeding and dazed on the pitcher's mound. Fans in the stands collectively caught their breath as he hit the ground.

There was a loud cheer from Pirates fans as the Yankees pitcher stood up. The fans got up and clapped as he left the field on the cart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Misiewicz exchanged a thumbs-up with the Yankees' dugout as he left the game. Yankees reliever Zach McAllister came in and replaced him on the mound.

As the game progressed, updates showed that Misiewicz remained conscious and engaged in conversation with the medical team. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital for medical assessment.

Aaron Boone expresses concern for Anthony Misiewicz after Pirates game

Concerned for Anthony Misiewicz following his head injury, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Misiewicz has received several scans, but there was no update.

He told reporters after the game:

"All I know is he left here in good spirits and [the medical staff] felt like in a pretty good spot. Just hoping and praying for the best as far as results and the hours after."

As Misiewicz received medical attention, Yankees captain Aaron Judge and several others knelt on the infield.

The Yankees pitcher will hopefully recover quickly. The team had called him up earlier in the week, and he was eager to impress.

His outing for the Bronx Bombers on Friday was his third of the year. Before moving to New York, Misiewicz spent time with both the Detroit Tigers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.