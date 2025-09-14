[Watch] Anthony Rizzo goes viral after dropping home run ball hit straight to him

Anthony Rizzo had his fairytale ending to his MLB career as he bid goodbye as a part of the team where he tasted both individual and team success. After signing as the Chicago Cubs' ambassador, Rizzo announced his retirement and celebrated in style during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.Rizzo threw out the ceremonial pitch with his former teammates on the field before walking to the left field bleachers and taking his place inside the stands. In the bottom of the second innings, Cubs rookie Moisés Ballesteros hit an opposite side homer that coincidentally reached Rizzo.The former infielder got up on his seat to grab the ball with his bare hand, but it bounced off him and was retrieved by a fan behind. There was elation in the stands as the cameras showed Rizzo celebrating with the Cubs faithful.Here's the video:Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, who spent the initial years of his MLB career, groomed under Rizzo's mentorship also tossed a ball to him, attaching a $100 dollar note with the message:&quot;Here's to never having to buy a beer in Chicago.&quot;Anthony Rizzo deserves the appreciation he's receiving from his former club. From 2012 till his trade to the New York Yankees in the middle of the 2021 season, Rizzo earned three All-Star caps and four Gold Glove awards. But his biggest contribution was being part of the early 2010s rebuild and later being one of the clubhouse leaders as the Cubs ended their World Series drought in 2016.“After we won the World Series, we knew,” Rizzo said. “Being here, you hear all the stories from all the fans. The Cubs Conventions, just walking in, the fans, it’s overwhelming. It’s amazing. And when we won, that global impact we had on a fan base, on generations of Cubs fans, it’s still lasting.”Anthony Rizzo discloses the reason behind his retirementAnthony Rizzo's final seasons with the Yankees didn't go as well as he had hoped. Major injuries detailed his 2024 season and New York decided to not exercise their club option for $17 million in 2025, instead buying him out for $6 million.Rizzo, while at home, took the decision of not getting back to professional baseball.“I miss the guys,” Rizzo said. “I miss the camaraderie. But watching on TV, the game looks harder. It doesn’t look easier. I don’t know how people think it looks easier from TV. I guess I’m just so fresh removed I know how hard it is to hit 100 [mph]. And seeing guys throw that hard with the stuff they have, it’s nice knowing I don’t have to hit that anymore.“I get to just wake up and do whatever I want. It’s a beautiful feeling.”Now as the Cubs ambassador, Anthony Rizzo will have a chance to represent the club he has loved playing for and will most likely head the celebrations of their 2016 World Series win's 10-year anniversary next year.