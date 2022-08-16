Watch: Anthony Rizzo has a massive dugout meltdown after a horrendous call by the umpire 

Anthony Rizzo lost his cool on Monday night as the frustrations of the New York Yankees' season seemed to boil over. The team suffered another tough evening against division rivals the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees lost 4-0 in the Bronx. They are 2-8 in their last ten games. The offense has stuttered as of late.

The former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion is usually pretty calm and composed. He was enraged, however, after a bad call by the umpire. In fairness, Anthony Rizzo had a strong argument in this case. Rizzo was essentially penalized for being hit by a pitch from Ryan Yarbrough.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks This is rare out of Rizzo This is rare out of Rizzo https://t.co/EN9m33RimJ

"This is rare out of Rizzo" - Talkin' Yanks

In a rare display of public frustration, Rizzo let loose in the dugout. The Yankees first baseman didn't hold back as he repeatedly banged his cap against the bench. He could later be seen mouthing the words: "What the f*** was I supposed to do?"

Unfortunately, this play is not reviewable. Players are not allowed to lean into a pitch in the strike zone. Also, if a batter makes no attempt to avoid being touched by the ball, he can also be prevented from taking first base.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Disagreement after Rizzo gets plunked Disagreement after Rizzo gets plunked https://t.co/hxg00m12Xb

"Disagreement after Rizzo gets plunked" - Talkin' Yanks

Anthony Rizzo has been hit by more pitches than most. The Yankees hitter is number eleven of all time in this category. He has been hit 195 times. Trust me, Rizzo knows the rules, and he has every right to be upset.

3x All-Star Anthony Rizzo has the second-most home runs this season for the Yankees with 27

Anthony Rizzo hits a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 16

Rizzo's play has been poor since he returned from a back injury. He is 2-15 with just one double and one RBI since returning against the Boston Red Sox on August 12.

He was asked about the incident after the game. By then, he had cooled off a bit and was more diplomatic with his response:

"We're out here competing at the highest level. I'm up here talking to you guys. I feel like the umpires have zero accountability when they miss something like that," said Rizzo

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "We're out here competing at the highest level. I'm up here talking to you guys, I feel like the umpires have zero accountability when they miss something like that"



- Anthony Rizzo on being upset in the dugout after a non-hit-by-pitch call tonight "We're out here competing at the highest level. I'm up here talking to you guys, I feel like the umpires have zero accountability when they miss something like that"- Anthony Rizzo on being upset in the dugout after a non-hit-by-pitch call tonight https://t.co/rZh1ea7ieS

"Anthony Rizzo on being upset in the dugout after a non-hit-by-pitch call tonight" - Yankees Videos

The Yankees were shutout for the second straight game. The loss of Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter is really hurting this offense. With Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks, and Gleyber Torres not performing to the best of their abilities, Aaron Judge is having to do most of the heavy lifting.

The Yankees are now 15-23 since the beginning of July. They have been shut out in three of their last six games. The team has scored just eight runs in those six games, averaging a measly 1.33 runs per game.

When you are in a slump, you need every advantage you can get. An umpire making a terrible call can really set a player off. Boone did well to keep Rizzo in the game. If the Yankees hope to return to their early-season form, they will need Rizzo to be healthy, calm, and focused for the final stretch of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe