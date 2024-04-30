Watch: Anthony Rizzo, Nestor Cores Jr. and Yankees teammates dish on favorite bagel orders in Big Apple 

The New York Yankees have been in searing form since the onset of the 2024 campaign. The Yanks extended their record to 19-10 after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field.

Perhaps the most frightening part about the Yanks this season is that their entire batting lineup has come to fruition. In their most recent series against the Brewers, they scored a whopping 36 runs off 43 hits in three games. While the offense was on full display, the bullpen didn't disappoint either and restricted the opposition's hitting thoroughly.

While the Yankees players enjoy playing inside the diamond, they also love to record cheeky videos during their training sessions. One such video uploaded on Instagram and X/Twitter showcased some of the Bombers talking about their favorite choice and spreading over the iconic New York City bagel.

Take a look at the video here:

Oswaldo Cabrera kicks off the video by saying that he likes a plain bagel with simple cream cheese. Catcher Austin Wells says that he likes sausage, eggs and cream cheese, after which 1B Anthony Rizzo says he prefers an everything or sesame bagel with scallion cream cheese.

Then starting pitcher Nestor Cortes says that he doesn't like to eat any kind of bagel, after which Jon Berti shares that eggs and cheese are his preferred toppings. Catcher Jose Trevino then says that he is a morning bagel guy because he prefers sausage, egg and cheese on a French toast bagel.

Yankees lose series opener against defending AL East champions Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees traveled to Baltimore after winning their series against the Brewers to take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series at Camden Yards. Clarke Schmidt was up against Grayson Rodriguez, and all in all, it was a pitcher's game as the Orioles edged out the Yanks, 2-0 thanks to a Gunnar Henderson solo bomb.

Yankees ballplayers generated some hits and got on bases but left the runners stranded as they couldn't convert them into valuable runs on Monday. It was a statement victory for the Baltimore Orioles as their bullpen shut out an in-form Bombers hitting lineup.

New York will start Nestor Cortes in Game 2, who will be up against Dean Kremer. Game 2 is set to begin at 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Oriole Park.

