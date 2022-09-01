WATCH: Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll shows off his blazing speed by clocking a phenomenal work rate around bases

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie and top prospect Corbin Carroll has been making headlines for his great performances in the bigs. One thing that many took note of was his outstanding speed while rounding the bases. During yesterday's game, Carroll was recorded at a speed of 31.5 feet per second.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt I need you all to watch this. Corbin Carroll is running at 31.5 ft/second… so this kid is not only fast, but all-time fast I need you all to watch this. Corbin Carroll is running at 31.5 ft/second… so this kid is not only fast, but all-time fast 😳 https://t.co/f4Dnjg85Ng

"I need you all to watch this. Corbin Carroll is running at 31.5 ft/second… so this kid is not only fast, but all-time fast" - Fuzzy

This speed is far beyond the average sprint speed in Major League Baseball of 27 feet per second. Corbin Carroll's sprint speed equates out to 21.5 miles per hour. This is almost as fast as NFL running back Tyreek Hill at 21.94 MPH, who is notorious for his insane running speeds in football.

Although baseball is a sport that often gets ridiculed for not being athletically challenging, there are still world class athletes throughout the sport. The Arizona Diamondbacks rookie is one of many examples of how athletic baseball really is.

Corbin Carroll was the Diamondbacks' first-round pick back in 2019, where he scaled the minor leagues quickly. Since the entire minor league season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Carroll spent part of three seasons in the minors.

In Arizona's farm system this season, Carroll has put up some absolutely ridiculous numbers. Through 93 games in Double-A and Triple-A, Carroll hit .307 with a whopping 1.036 OPS. He also had 24 home runs, 22 doubles, and 31 stolen bases in half a season of play.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Corbin Carroll is a freak. He legit has some of the craziest tools I’ve ever seen. Corbin Carroll is a freak. He legit has some of the craziest tools I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/7BwNyjH9cr

"Corbin Carroll is a freak. He legit has some of the craziest tools I’ve ever seen." - Fuzzy

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a special type of talent with Corbin Carroll. However, the D-Backs are loaded with young talent and are going to be a fun team to watch in the coming years.

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be the team of the future

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are currently nowhere near the playoffs this season. They hold a record of 61-67; six games under .500 and a whoping 29 games back in the NL West. However, the tides could be turning for the Diamondbacks.

Zach Buchanan @ZHBuchanan The Diamondbacks announce that they have exercised their 2023 option on manager Torey Lovullo. Given how the team has played of late, hardly seems a surprise. The Diamondbacks announce that they have exercised their 2023 option on manager Torey Lovullo. Given how the team has played of late, hardly seems a surprise.

"The Diamondbacks announce that they have exercised their 2023 option on manager Torey Lovullo. Given how the team has played of late, hardly seems a surprise." - Zach Buchanan

The team has been playing great baseball as of late, and they are keeping their manager around for next season. They have loads of young and promising talent on their squad. The upcoming seasons are going to be very interesting for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif