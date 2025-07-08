WATCH: Astros’ Colton Gordon gets drilled in head by comebacker in scary faceoff vs. Guardians

Houston Astros' series opener against the Cleveland Guardians witnessed a scary moment at Daikin Park on Monday when Astros ace Colton Gordon was caught in the firing line on the mound.

Ad

During the fifth inning of the game, Guardians' Steven Kwan struck Gordon's sinker in the direction of the pitcher. Gordon was unable to react to the comebacker as he failed to raise his glove in time with the ball hitting him on his head.

Colton Gordon fell to the ground immediately after taking the hit. However, he got up to his feet after doing a push up on the mound and remained in the game after being checked by his teammates and trainers.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, his decision to stay in the game proved costly for the Astros as Guardians star Jose Ramirez smoked Gordon for a three-run home run later in the same inning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More