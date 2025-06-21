WATCH: Astros' Hunter Brown hits Angels batter Zach Neto, sparks wild altercation between team benches

Things started to heat up in Anaheim after Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown threw an inside pitch, stinging LA Angels' Zach Neto during the third inning of the game on Friday.

With one man on second base and one man out, Neto was struck with a 94.8 mph sinker from Brown. Neto's emotions were on full display, suggesting that it was the second time Brown did that to him.

"That's twice," Neto allegedly said.

He might be referencing Brown hitting him with a pitch last season as well, or he might have suggested about Brown's first pitch, which was another inside pitch that was fouled off.

While the Angels shortstop needed to be stopped, Brown took an exception to his reaction. He was ready to battle it out on the field as he started moving towards Neto.

Home plate umpire John Libka and Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, though, made sure Neto and Brown couldn't get their hands on each other. Nevertheless, words and F-bombs were exchanged between the two.

Seeing things getting escalated, the benches started clearing up, with some trying to diffuse the situation, while others stood behind their teammates.

Brown and Neto have faced each other eight times, and it has now been two instances where Neto was stung. Brown has recorded one hit and two strikeouts against Neto.

No ejection, no warnings after Zach Neto-Hunter Brown scuffle

Umpires discussed if the scuffle needed an ejection, but eventually there was no ejection, and it also seemed like no warnings were handed out. It's rare, but it seems the umpires were convinced that the altercation saw a conclusion.

After the benches-clearing incident, Neto moved to second base on Mike Trout's single but couldn't reach home plate as Brown retired Taylor Ward for the final out of the inning.

Coming back to the game, the Astros took an early lead with Jeremy Pena's leadoff home run followed by another solo home run, this time from Issac Paredes in the first inning off Angels ace Yusei Kikuchi.

Jo Adell hit a solo home run off Brown in the fourth inning. Angels rookie Christian Moore went deep for the first time in his MLB career. The home run off Astros' Bryan King tied the game 2-2.

The game is live, with things tied 2-2 entering the eighth inning.

