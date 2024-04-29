WATCH: Astros' Jeremy Pena makes dreams come true for kids with down syndrome at MLB Play Ball event in Mexico City

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena traveled to Mexico City, alongside his fellow Houston teammates, to take on the Colorado Rockies in a two-game series as a part of the Mexico City series.

MLB has been promoting baseball worldwide, thereby conducting regular season series between various major league ballclubs at international destinations.

The Seoul Series was played between the Dodgers and the Padres, and the London Series will be played between the Phillies and the Mets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before game 2 of the Mexico City Series, Jeremy Pena took some time to teach hitting and base running techniques to kids with Down syndrome as a part of the MLB Network Play Ball event, which partnered with the Con La Fundacion John Langdon Down for the second year in a row.

Take a look at the videos from the event here:

It wasn't just the startling shortstop that made a mark at the event; other Astros and Colorado Rockies ballplayers also participated in the event to impart their wisdom about the sport and make dreams come true for the kids of the foundation.

The event had many fun-filled activities for the kids as they played around with the baseball stars, both Astros and Rockies' mascots and danced around in the ballpark.

Jeremy Pena was observed standing patiently and helping the kids one by one take a swing at the plate, after which he started to give them some valuable base running lessons. MLB donated to the John Langdon Foundation for Down Syndrome towards the end to mark a successful Play Ball event in Mexico City.

One home run each by Jeremy Pena, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker helped Astros sweep Rockies in Mexico

The Houston Astros produced a blistering performance in game 1 of the Mexico City Series as they took the game 12-4 credit to Yordan Alvarez's multi-homerun performance. For game 2, Houston had their ace Framber Valdez come back from IL as he raked in a win with a six-strikeout performance against Colorado.

On the offensive end, with a home run each by 2B Jose Altuve, SS Jeremy Pena, and RF Kyle Tucker, the Astros scored eight runs to take down and sweep the Rockies in the two-game series in Mexico City. Houston is now 9-19 for the season and will hope to carry this winning momentum further into the 2024 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback