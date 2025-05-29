WATCH: Astros prospect turns heads with blazing inside-the-park homer

Houston Astros prospect Justin Trimble made a scintillating play on Wednesday night's set of Single-A fixtures. Trimble, who is currently playing for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, dropped jaws with his speed as he unleashed an inside-the-park home run in the game agasint the Kansas City's Single-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies.

The young first baseman smashed the ball to right-center field that eventually came off the wall and then rolled far to the warning track. This gave the opportunity for him to slide home with ease for an inside-the-park home run — a head-turner, considering the position he plays in isn't particularly known for producing fast runners.

"Your first professional home run deserves a big celebration. But an inside-the-park homer for your first roundtripper? @Astros prospect Justin Trimble is fired up after showing off his wheels for @WoodpeckersNC." - @MiLB

Trimble's amazing feat in the sixth inning also drove home Esmil Valencia and Jason Schiavone. Houston's prospect finished the game the game by going 2-for-3 with the aforementioned home run, a double, four RBI, and a run scored.

The 21-year-old was picked up by Houston in July 2024 as a non-drafted free agent from UC-Santa Barbara. He started off his professional baseball career for High-A Asheville in September of the same year before being elevated to the Woodpeckers in ahead of the 2025 season.

Astros clutch back win against Athletics

The Houston Astros were successful in sweeping the Athletics at home after a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night. The series was a quick two-game set at Daikin Park as Houston edged out the visitors in the afternoon game — thanks to a three-run 7th inning output.

Jacob Wilson put the A's on the board first courtesy of an RBI-double that drove in Luis Urias. This was followed up moments later by another RBI-double, this time from Brent Rooker to bring home Wilson.

Isaac Paredes would claim one back for the Astros in the bottom of the 3rd inning as his sacrifice fly let Zach Dezenzo run to home plate. Rookie Cam Smith then tied things up with an RBI-single in the following frame before Wilson once again gave the A's the lead with a solo shot to left field.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Dezenzo smashed a solo home run to tie things up for Houston. Subsequently, Victor Caratini would put the game away with a two-run single as the hosts ended the game, 5-3.

