WATCH: Astros star Alex Bregman & Jeremy Pena's bromance takes center stage in H-E-B's new commercial

Recently, Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena were featured in a commercial for the Texas-based commercial chance, H-E-B (Here's Everything Better). Over the years, the Astros have been closely linked with H-E-B and have collaborated over various commercials.

In the latest commercial, Bregman is seen using his bobblehead to say yes to ordering two Meal Simple brisket queso dips, some chips and a sandwich. Moving ahead, Bregman saw Pena enjoying nachos and used a bobblehead to try and get the plate. However, Pena wasn't having any of it, saying:

"Bumblehead is not a crystal ball."

"Is Pena just jealous?” Bregman asked.

“Is Breggie being ridiculous?” Peña said while using the bobblehead.

The hilarious to-and-fro ended with a flash of the “Here's everything better” slogan on the screen. Here's the video:

Moreover, future collaboration seems to be along the way, involving other Astros stars.

A few days back, Bregman posted a photo of his teammates reading a script, potentially for the upcoming commercials from H-E-B and the Astros. In the photo were Kyle Tucker, Bregman, Jose Altuve and Pena.

Astros finally get their first win following a sweep in the Opening Series

The Astros didn't start their regular season on the right note after surrendering a four-game home series against the New York Yankees. However, on Monday, Ronel Blanco's no-hitter powered them to their first win of the season.

Blanco issued only two walks and fanned seven hitters to complete his first no-hitter game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros won 10-0, capping off a complete team performance.

On offense, both Kyle Tucker and Yainer Diaz had two home runs and four RBIs. Jeremy Pena contributed a home run and three RBIs across two hits and one walk.

Big stars like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman haven't yet come to the party this season, which is concerning for the team, though. Altuve signed a contract extension earlier in the offseason, while Bregman is awaiting one.

The Astros play the second game of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

