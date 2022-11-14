WATCH: Astros superfan Mattress Mack carrying $10 mil. in winnings from Bet MGM by wheelbarrow

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, popularly known as Mattress Mack, won an astounding $75 million betting on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Mack's winnings have made him famous over the years. But so have multiple posts of him accepting his prizes that have been shared on social media. The bags of cash he brought back from BetMGM in Las Vegas were so heavy that he had to transport them with a wheelbarrow in the most recent viral clip.

Mattress Mack: This money is heavy

The pilot was waiting to help him move the unending stacks of cash aboard his private jet. He so utilized the wheelbarrow to transport them there. He lifted his money and said:

"This money is heavy."

@MattressMack @MattressMack How tweet it is 75 million How tweet it is 75 million https://t.co/btaCd8bYY6

"How tweet it is 75 million" – Mattress Mack

Even before his significant win, McIngvale was already living comfortably. His mattress business was quite successful, as evidenced by the substantial sum of money he initially used to place the wager.

Astros fans were elated as the team clinched a second title as Yordan Alvarez's Game 6 homer ousted the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

The businessman wagered a total of $10 million on his favorite team, the Houston Astros, to win the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend. Of course, they did. At 7.5-to-1 odds, he won around 7.5 times his initial investment, or $75,000,000.

@MattressMack @MattressMack The @astros helped me win the big bet. Now some of them are helping me wheel in the money for all the great @GFToday customers who participated in our Astros Win It All promotion and now get their furniture FREE, FREE, FREE! Go ‘Stros! The @astros helped me win the big bet. Now some of them are helping me wheel in the money for all the great @GFToday customers who participated in our Astros Win It All promotion and now get their furniture FREE, FREE, FREE! Go ‘Stros! https://t.co/abIMs3ku4S

"The @astros helped me win the big bet. Now some of them are helping me wheel in the money for all the great @GFToday customers who participated in our Astros Win It All promotion and now get their furniture FREE, FREE, FREE! Go ‘Stros!" –Mattress Mack

Together with Thomas Duening and John Ivancevich, McIngvale wrote the 2002 book “Always Think Big”, which details the highs and lows of his entrepreneurial career.

