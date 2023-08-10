WATCH: Ball gets stuck in scoreboard light during Red Sox vs Royals game

A crazy event occurred at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox vs Kansas City Royals game on Wednesday. Kyle Isbel blasted a line shot to left field off pitcher Nick Pivetta and over outfielder Masataka Yoshida's head.

The baseball sailed past Yoshida's glove, bounced off the ground and smashed through the Out #1 light. The baseball was consumed by the Green Monster (a 37-foot-plus wall in left field that eliminates line drive homers).

Here's the video:

The event benefitted the Red Sox

No Red Sox fan has likely ever seen it before as surprising comments were posted by fans on social media.

"This was one of the most wild things I’ve seen at Fenway, no one knew wtf was happening," wrote one user.

Eventually, the Red Sox benefited from this incident. It was declared a ground-rule double, as the baseball smashed through the light. As a result, Matt Duffy was unable to score at home to make it 2-0 for the Royals, and Duffy had to stay at third base.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Joe Castiglione is 76 years old, been calling Red Sox games for 41 years, and he just said he’s never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/XyyZFBNex0

"Joe Castiglione is 76 years old, been calling Red Sox games for 41 years, and he just said he’s never seen this before."

Boston forced Maikel Garcia to fly out, closing the top of the inning and keeping the score at 1-0. That allowed Boston to escape the sticky situation. Fortunately for the Red Sox, Triston Casas' single home run in the bottom of the second inning allowed them to draw the game at 1-1.

Apart from preventing a run from being scored, the Green Monster also assisted the Red Sox in tying the game in the bottom of that inning. The Green Monster deserves to be the game's star.