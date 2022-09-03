WATCH: Baltimore Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson produces smooth double play to follow-up stunning MLB debut 

The Baltimore Orioles promoted top prospect Gunnar Henderson to the majors on Wednesday. He made his MLB debut later that night, and he didn’t take long to not only impress, but also make a statement.

Henderson launched his first major league home run in his second at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians. He also added a ninth-inning single to power the Orioles to a 4-0 win.

The next night, Henderson maintained his fine introduction to life in the majors. Making his first start at shortstop, he produced a smooth fourth-inning double play.

His game-reading, his precision, his reflexes - everything was impeccable, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect from him in the years to come.

The Orioles won 3-0 to keep their play-off dreams alive.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus DIY DOUBLE PLAY



Gunnar Henderson making it look easy in his first MLB start at SS! DIY DOUBLE PLAYGunnar Henderson making it look easy in his first MLB start at SS! ✨ DIY DOUBLE PLAY ✨Gunnar Henderson making it look easy in his first MLB start at SS! https://t.co/ALEU5LK5b8

"DIY DOUBLE PLAY...Gunnar Henderson making it look easy in his first MLB start at SS!" - ESPN+

Henderson was the Orioles' second-round draft pick in 2019. He has moved quickly through the ranks, making it to the majors in three years.

He played 47 times in Double-A this season before being promoted to Triple-A, where he had 65 outings.

Split between the two minor league levels, Henderson has slashed .297/.416/.531 with 19 homers, 24 doubles, seven triples, 76 RBIs, 101 runs, and 22 steals in 112 games.

Gunnar Henderson made it to the record books with just 45 minutes of sleep

According to MLB.com, Gunnar Henderson arrived in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with just about 45 minutes of sleep.

“I just went out there and was myself and felt like it was a pretty good day.” - Gunnar Henderson

Henderson became the first Oriole to homer for his first major league hit since Trey Mancini in 2016. He is now only the fourth player in franchise history after Mancini, Jonathan Schoop (2013), and Larry Haney (1966) to score a debut home run.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles



FIRST HOME RUN FIRST HITFIRST HOME RUN FIRST HIT ✅FIRST HOME RUN ✅ https://t.co/Y6G6ycDiQ1

"FIRST HIT ✅ FIRST HOME RUN ✅" - Baltimore Orioles

Catcher Adley Rutschman, another rookie who has helped the Orioles sustain a play-off push, hugged Henderson on the top step of the dugout. He placed the Orioles' signature home run chain around Henderson's neck.

The Orioles remain in the race for the American League’s final Wild Card. They trail the current spot-holders, Toronto Blue Jays, by 1.5 games. They will be taking on the Oakland Athletics in a three-match set starting tonight.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif