Watch: Bench-clearing brawl provoker gets standing ovation from Seattle Mariners fans

Jesse Winker was applauded and given standing ovations on Monday by Seattle Mariners supporters at T-Mobile Park. Jesse received cheers for being the instigator of the bench-clearing brawl between Angels and Mariners the day before.

Winker was hit by a pitch from Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz in the second inning of Sunday's matchup. Winker charged the Angels dugout, and the teams soon exchanged blows. The melee between the Angels and Mariners involved pushing, shoving, and punching, unlike some recent baseball brawls.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jesse Winker gets a standing ovation from the Seattle crowd after taking center stage in yesterday's brawl Jesse Winker gets a standing ovation from the Seattle crowd after taking center stage in yesterday's brawl https://t.co/DfT5h8XhQS

The root cause of the Angels-Mariners brawl can be traced back to Saturday's game. All-Star Mike Trout was utterly upset after Seattle Mariners reliever Erik Swanson pitched a ball right past his head.

Mike Trout said, “If you can’t pitch inside, don’t pitch inside. If you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs, don’t hit me in the head. I don’t know if that was the intent, but anything at the head, you don’t do that.”

The tension from Saturday's game carried onto Sunday's game. In retaliation to Erik Swanson's fastball, Andrew Wantz threw a pitch behind Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez in the very first inning of Sunday's game. When Wantz hit Jesse Winker in the next inning, things went wild.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch and a never-ending BRAWL broke out between the Mariners and the Angels Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch and a never-ending BRAWL broke out between the Mariners and the Angels https://t.co/1MgFd55vhn

The Seattle Mariners' fans praised Jesse before Monday's game at T-Mobile Park for taking a stand for his club.

Post-brawl between Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners, Jesse Winker received a pizza as a gift from a fan

Post-brawl at Angel Stadium, a fan named Sofie Dill sent Jesse Winker a pizza via DoorDash. Sofie sent it as a token, thanking him for raising his voice against the Los Angeles Angels. She also took a Twitter to let the world know about her noteworthy gesture toward Winker.

"I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners." - @Sofie

Upon receiving Sofie's pizza, Jesse Winker messaged Sofie and thanked her. Later, Dill posted a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter

Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 @sofieballgame HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! https://t.co/7mmV603Uyk

Being the one who started the Angels-Mariners brawl, Jesse Winker has been suspended for seven games.

