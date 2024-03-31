WATCH: Benches clear as Jays pitcher Génesis Cabrera shoves Jose Caballero after heated exchange

Things got heated between Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Génesis Cabrera and Tampa Bay Rays slugger Jose Caballero on Saturday. Baseball fans saw their second benches-clearing scuffle since the season opened up this week.

It all started when Caballero bunted a ball down the line, leading to a throwing error from Justin Turner. Caballero got to second base on the wild throw but was gunned out at third trying to grab the extra base.

Instead of sliding, Caballero took a step past the bag and bumped into Cabrera, who immediately took exception to it. The two got into a heated exchange while Cabrera shoved Caballero.

Realistically, the bump was nothing too crazy, but runners need to slide in these situations. It does not take much for baseball players to go down with injuries that cost them a large portion of their season.

It was a strong shove from Cabrera, leading to both benches rushing to their player's aid. Cabrera was then taken to the team's dugout to avoid retaliation, and both sides calmed down.

Today's bench-clearing scuffle adds more fuel to this American League East rivalry. The two clubs play 10 more times this year, and there could certainly be more fireworks to come.

Génesis Cabrera and Jose Caballero's scuffle comes a day after the heated exchange between the Mets and Brewers

Génesis Cabrera and Jose Caballero Scuffle (Image via Getty)

The scuffle between Génesis Cabrera and Jose Caballero comes a day after Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins got into it with New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil.

Hoskins slid into the bag late while McNeil tried to turn a double play. McNeil was not happy about Hskins' overslide and immediately let him know about it.

McNeil likely said some words that should not be repeated while Hoskins motioned to McNeil that he was being a baby. It led to even more bad blood between the two clubs on Saturday.

Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez threw a 94 mph fastball behind Hoskins on Saturday. Hoskins dropped his bat and stared out at Ramirez, who was later ejected for his actions.

While it could have slipped, most big league pitchers do not miss 10 feet behind a batter. Hoskins believed Ramirez was throwing at him, but Ramirez stated he was not trying to hit anybody.

We are only a few games into the new season, and there is already a ton of bad blood between clubs. We may be in for a year of scuffles.

