WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Max Scherzer can’t shake Rangers memory off while arriving at Blue Jays' Spring Training

During the offseason, Max Scherzer signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2025 season. This is now his seventh team over the course of 18 years in the big leagues.

Scherzer has spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers. He was vital in helping the Rangers win their first World Series title in 2023 after they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Scherzer had his former club on his mind as he showed up to the diamond on Thursday. He was rocking a Rangers' duffle bag, which made for an awkward look. Watch the clip below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Somebody needs to get Scherzer a team bag. That is the least the organization can do for somebody who is expected to be used at the top of that rotation.

Max Scherzer looked good as Blue Jays pitchers and catchers got to work

Toronto Blue Jays - Workouts - Max Scherzer (Photo via IMAGN)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a subpar 2024 season. While guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went off at the plate, the team struggled to stack up wins and stay consistent.

They finished the 2024 season with a record of 74-88, which put them in last place in the American League East. Now, they are coming into the new season looking for some revenge.

That starts with adding a veteran pitcher with tons of experience like Max Scherzer. While he has some injury concerns, he looked great on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Scherzer had no problem getting the catcher's glove to pop. He also looked to have good control of all of his pitches which is a sign of good things to come.

If he can stay healthy, Toronto will have a rotation opposing hitters will have to pay attention to. Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt could prove to be a nasty trio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback