WATCH: Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow get stunned by Japan's young sluggers raking in BP

Los Angeles Dodgers players are enjoying their time in Japan during the NL West team's trip to the country for the two-game series against the Chicago Cubs to start the 2025 MLB season.

Among the players who have traveled with the team are starting pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. The All-Star pitchers were seen interacting with local talent during their trip.

Ahead of the Dodgers' Game 2 of the Tokyo Series against the Cubs, MLB posted a video of Snell and Glasnow interacting with young Japanese players. The duo were left impressed by the hitting ability of the young and upcoming players in batting practice.

Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow had some free time on their hands as neither of them was part of the Dodgers roster for the two-game series against Chicago at Tokyo Dome.

However, the two-time Cy Young winner, who signed for the NL West team in the offseason, saw action in Japan during the team's exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers.

Interestingly, Glasnow was called into action in the same game as the two starters split pitching duties in a 3-0 loss to the Tigers in the exhibition game at Tokyo Dome.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explains Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow's exhibition game role in Japan

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained why he used Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in tandem instead of giving them starts in separate exhibition games.

“The thought was to make sure our guys in the bullpen have two days off to get ready for Opening Day,” Roberts explained. “Because we don’t know how those games are going to play out, so to have them ready and use them any way we want.

“And as far as Blake and Tyler, as we look at the potential starts for them when we get back home, it lines up a day apart. But instead of having Tyler stay home, he chose to come here to piggyback and get his pitch count up.”

The Dodgers opted for their Japanese contingent, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki to start the games in the Tokyo Series against the Cubs. While Yamamoto took the mound in Game 1, the offseason acquisition, Sasaki made his MLB debut in the series finale in front of his countrymen at the Tokyo Dome.

