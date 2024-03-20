WATCH: Blue Jays OF Nathan Lukes hits little league home run after Braves make glaring infield errors

Fortunately, it's still Spring Training, so the fact that Nathan Lukes scored on a dribbler to the pitcher against the Atlanta Braves is largely inconsequential. Nevertheless, it was a terrible display by the infield, something they will want to work out by the time the regular season rolls around.

Lukes hit a dribbler up the third-base line. Pitcher Aaron Bummer fielded cleanly, turned and threw to first, which was probably the first mistake. The runner was more than likely going to be safe, and eating it would have prevented any potential error.

An error, though, is exactly what transpired. The ball got away and rolled well into right field. Lukes, Toronto Blue Jays prospect, curled around first and headed for second. With the ball still laying in the outfield, he turned for third.

The throw was not in time, and it skirted away from Austin Riley who went to apply a tag. It rolled far away and landed out of the field of play, which automatically grants an extra base. Thus, Lukes scored.

Here's the video:

It was bad play on the part of Aaron Bummer, Matt Olson and Austin Riley, all of which led to a run on a ball that didn't travel more than 50 feet in the infield. It was a tough display that fans can ignore, as it's Spring Training.

Braves infield defense puts on Spring Training display

The Braves had a terrible defensive showing

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are playing meaningful games in Korea, but the rest of the league still has a few days to fine tune. The MLB opener for everyone else is on Mar. 28, and it can be assumed that the Atlanta Braves won't defend like this at that time.

While their infield doesn't comprise Gold Glove players at every position, Olson is a very good defender, while Riley isn't a horrible one. Those two won't make so many plays like the one seen today once the games truly matter.

Bummer might also not even bother with a throw in the regular season in that situation.

