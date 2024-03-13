WATCH: Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt uses dramatic gestures between pitches during dominant Spring Training outing

Chris Bassitt may be one of the most underrated pitchers in the MLB. The Toronto Blue Jays veteran may not be the first name that pops into the minds of baseball fans, but he has been a consistent and reliable arm. Throughout his MLB career, Bassitt has made a name for himself by thriving under pressure and delivering for his clubs.

One of the reasons why Chris Bassitt may be able to thrive in the MLB is his locked-in mentality on the pitcher's mound. This was on full display Wednesday during the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although he delivered one of his best pitching performances of Spring Training, it was his dramatic actions between pitches that caught the eyes of fans.

"Chris Bassitt between Pitches is Performance Art" - @PitchingNinja

Social media did not let Bassitt's performance between pitches go unnoticed. In the video, the 35-year-old is seen making a number of different gestures, including talking to himself and mimicking throwing movements.

Bassitt can also be seen shaking his head in disapproval before repeatedly performing a throwing motion into his glove.

Regardless of the dramatic actions in between pitches, the Toronto Blue Jays starter was electric during the team's 10-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over 5.1 innings of work, Bassitt racked up a whopping 9 strikeouts while allowing only 3 hits and a run. It's a promising start for the veteran, with Opening Day right around the corner.

Chris Bassitt will play a pivotal role for the Toronto Blue Jays again this season

Prior to the 2023 campaign, Chris Bassitt signed a three-year, $63,000,000 contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Although this move went under the radar, it paid massive dividends for Toronto, and Bassitt delivered one of the best seasons of his nine-year MLB career.

The former Oakland Athletics star posted an impressive 16-8 record with a 3.60 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 200.0 innings. The Toronto Blue Jays will be relying upon this production yet again in 2024 as the club continues to push for their first World Series title in over 30 years.

"Chris Bassitt's 9Ks in 5.1 innings" - @PitchingNinja

If Bassitt can help the Blue Jays accomplish this goal, I'm certain they will not care which routine he uses in between pitches this season. Look for the veteran to carry his elite Spring Training into the regular season for Toronto.

