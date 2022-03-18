Watch: Bobby Dalbec hits the first Spring Training Homer of 2022

The first player to smash a home run in Major League Baseball spring training was the Boston Red Sox's first baseman, Bobby Dalbec. In the bottom of the first inning, Dalbec's single shot over the Green Monster at JetBlue Park extended Boston's lead over the Minnesota Twins to 2-0. Bobby's performance is off to a solid start in his bid to become Boston's starting first baseman.

A short clip of 27 seconds was uploaded on Red Fox's official Twitter handle. The 2022 spring training kicked off on Thursday, with a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox serving as the preseason opener. Bobby Dalbec hit the first home run and became the day's star after sending the ball up and over JetBlue Park's fake Green Monster.

Red Sox @RedSox The first homer of Spring Training belongs to Bobby! The first homer of Spring Training belongs to Bobby! https://t.co/7XDbzatycq

Bobby Dalbec set the tone for spring training with only one swing. The second-year Red Sox first baseman hit a home run on the first pitch. He hit a two-run home run in a 14-1 blowout of the Minnesota Twins. Dalbec was the game's deputed hitter, going 1 for 2 on the day. For the spring opener, the Boston Red Sox sported a St. Patrick's Day-themed green polo t-shirt.

The Boston Red Sox took center stage on Thursday, taking on their Fort Myers rivals, the Minnesota Twins, in their 1st spring training game since the lockout ended. While their opponents had a lineup that looked almost identical to their usual lineup, the Red Sox kept their regulars off the field. Bobby Dalbec was the only regular to play in this game.

“I’m more happy with how my timing was today than the result just because I worked on that all offseason,” Dalbec said.

What are the career highlights of Bobby Dalbec?

Bobby Dalbec attended Legend High School in Parker, Colorado, where he was a shortstop and pitcher for the baseball team.

Dalbec was selected Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at the Red Sox's 2018 Minor League Awards.

Baseball America listed Bobby Dalbec as the Red Sox's third-best prospect after the 2020 season.

Dalbec has been designated the Red Sox's starting first baseman for Opening Day 2021.

He was selected the AL Rookie of the Month after hitting.339 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in August 2021.

Bobby Dalbec after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning.

Kyle Schwarber's free agency departure has opened the door for Bobby Dalbec to take over as Boston's regular first baseman. Along with his customary first and third base duties, he is anticipated to spend extra time at second base as well as in the outfield this spring.

Christopher Smith @SmittyOnMLB Red Sox slugger Bobby Dalbec: “Last week I was working on my backyard and putting the fence in. Now I’m back playing. So I’m glad to be out here not doing yard work anymore.” Red Sox slugger Bobby Dalbec: “Last week I was working on my backyard and putting the fence in. Now I’m back playing. So I’m glad to be out here not doing yard work anymore.”

Red Sox slugger Bobby Dalbec: “Last week I was working on my backyard and putting the fence in. Now I’m back playing. So I’m glad to be out here not doing yard work anymore.” - @ Christopher Smith

In the 2021 season, Bobby Dalbec registered 25 dingers in 417 At-Bats with .792 OPS in 133 games. Looking at his prime form, he could be one of the breakout stars to watch out for in the 2022 campaign.

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Boston Red Sox clinch AL East in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far