WATCH: Brandon Marsh names favorite teammates to start rock band during mid-game mic’d up session

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh displayed his mic skills as the Phillies edged the San Francisco Giants to clinch the series and extend their impressive winning streak on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Marsh was mic'd up during the third inning of the game against the Giants. When the broadcasters relayed a fan question to the Phillies star about the teammates he would take in as rock band members, Marsh named left fielder Kyle Schwarber, catcher Garrett Stubbs, and centerfielder Christian Pache.

Marsh pouched a fly ball off Wilmer Flores while naming his ideal bandmates. Unfazed by his seamless play, the outfielder came up with a sharp retort for the name of the band as well:

"Stay loose and sexy, baby."

The Phillies outfielder registered a hit for a third consecutive game, taking his tally up to 28 hits and 20 RBI in 106 at-bats as his team prevailed, to register a narrow 5-4 victory.

While the offense failed to replicate the hitting prowess from Saturday's 14-3 thumping, they did enough to register their fifth win in a row and a ninth consecutive win at home.

Phillies continue their stronghold at home in a bid for a playoffs spot

The Philadelphia Phillies hold the best record (24-11) in baseball this season, with Sunday's victory further solidifying their top spot in the National League West. The second-placed Atlanta Braves' (20-12) damaging series defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-13) also contributes to the Phillies' stronghold.

Manager Rob Thomson acknowledged the efforts of his players and admitted that the team is aware of their slow starts in the last couple of seasons and has tried to eradicate that this term.

"Now, it's not how you start, it's how you finish and we gotta make sure that we keep people healthy," Rob Thomson said (via MLB.com). "I think that just the awareness of the last couple years, not really getting hot until June just motivates people. I think our guys have done a really good job."

Phillies MVP Bryce Harper, who entered the game with a seven-game home run drought, ended his rut with a 410 ft. three-run moonshot in the third inning of the series decider.

"As an offense, I think we had a pretty good plan tonight against [Logan] Webb," Harper said on the team's gameplan.

Thomson's team will be eyeing their fourth series sweep of the season when they take on the Giants in the fourth game on Monday. Alec Bohm, who now holds the longest hitting streak this season will also look to extend his purple patch.

