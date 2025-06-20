Watch: Braves fans taunt Juan Soto with “overrated” chant as Mets misery continues against Ronald Acuna Jr. and Co. 

Atlanta Braves fans didn't let Juan Soto get away easy after another lackluster outing from the $765 million New York Mets signee. In Thursday's 7-1 loss, Soto went 1-4 with his latest out coming in the eighth inning against Dylan Lee who caught him looking on a 95 mph four-seam strikeout pitch.

Soon after, as he was heading back to the dugout, Braves fans started chanting at Soto, calling him "overrated" at Truist Park.

Watch the video below:

Soto went hitless in Wednesday's game but did hit a home run in the series opener against the Braves.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Braves have proven to be too good at the plate and even on the pitching front against the Mets. After securing a 5-4 thriller in the opener, they shut down the Mets in a 5-0 win on Wednesday, followed by a series sweep clincher 7-1 win on Thursday.

Juan Soto draws ire from all places after lackluster start

Juan Soto's struggles have been evident at the plate. There were huge expectations placed upon him at the start of the season. However, few would say he has been able to live up to them.

Earning the highest salary in baseball, Soto has been far from leading in any batting category. After 74 games and 266 plate appearances, Soto has only managed to hit .248 along with 14 home runs and eight stolen bases.

It's not only fans who are calling out Soto's historic 15-year, $765 million contract. According to MLB.com, analysts are noting a dip in bat speed (down 2 mph) and lower power output (.429 slugging vs. .569 last season). He’s also grounding the ball more often and showing signs of being too passive at the plate.

SNY announcer Gary Cohen called out Soto for his lack of hustle this season:

“But it is part of a larger pattern with Soto. He’s not running hard all the time and this is something he really needs to clean up.”

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza believes he’ll quickly address the issue:

“He’s human. He’s 26, man. He’s going to be fine. He’s Juan Soto.

Mets’ baseball ops chief David Stearns suggested Soto might be “trying to do too much” to prove himself. However, legend Dwight “Doc” Gooden and teammates like Francisco Lindor have rallied around him.

