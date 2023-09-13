Watch: Braves' game against Phillies gets invaded by fans in recurring theme

The Atlanta Braves' game against the Philadelphia Phillies had a hilarious fan invasion on Tuesday. The game also had an interesting ninth inning when shortstop Trea Turner hit a single home run with the Phillies behind by one run, tying the score.

A couple of fans at Citizens Bank Park could be seen scaling the fence when Turner was rounding the bases and moving from right field to left field. One fan, regrettably, was caught by stadium security while the other even made it into the seats on the other side of the field.

"Two fans ran onto the field while Trea Turner was rounding the bases after his home run in the 9th inning."

One of the fans out of the two was seen running towards the stands beyond third base while the other was engulfed by a horde of security who forced him to the ground and detained him.

Atlanta Braves get over the line despite a late surge from the Phillies

After 10 innings, the Braves came out on top 7-6 thanks to an RBI single from Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario. The Phillies' defeat proved devastating in their pursuit of an NL Wild Card position.

Philadelphia is currently 15 games down from the Braves in the NL East standings. Atlanta can win another game at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday to capture the division with a magic number of just two.

The Braves also had a wonderful game day when Matt Olson hit his 51st home run against the Phillies. Olson is now tied with Andruw Jones for the Braves franchise record for the most home runs in a season.

His 51 home runs are a part of Atlanta's 281 total home runs this season, which set a National League record for a club in MLB history.