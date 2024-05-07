Watch: Brett Baty's collision with third base umpire Doug Eddings 

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty has been fairly decent in both aspects of the game for the ballclub this season. New York kicked off a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night at Busch Stadium. While the Mets took the contest by a slender 4-3 scoreline, there was a rather funny incident that happened in the bottom of the first inning.

Sean Manaea took to the mound for New York on Monday and was pitching to Cardinals leadoff hitter Jose Fermin. On a 1-2 count, a regular hit ball bounced awkwardly in the fair zone before going behind the foul line as Brett Baty chased to get a hold of the ball to make a normal play at first base.

Doing so, he collided with third-base umpire Doug Eddings, and both of them toppled over just beside the third base. Both Eddings and Baty got up quickly, checked on each other and resumed the ballgame.

Take a look at the collision between Doug Eddings and Brett Baty here:

Baty was selected as a first-round pick by the New York Mets in the 2019 MLB draft. He made his big league debut in 2022. Before being eligible for the MLB draft, Baty played collegiate baseball with the Texas Longhorns. As a senior, he put his name on many scouts' radars as he batted. 615, smashed 19 home runs and drove in 50 RBIs for the Longhorns.

Brett Baty went hitless but Brandon Nimmo's solo shot wins the game for Mets against Cardinals on Monday

Brett Baty took time to get going this season for the NY Mets, and he might need some more time to get into the groove.

He has an average of .269, three home runs, 13 RBIs and an OPS of .714 so far this season. Baty is coming off a multi-home run game against the Tampa Bay Rays but went hitless on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets won the tie against St. Louis thanks to LF Brandon Nimmo's solo home run at the top of the seventh innings, which gave them the lead. The New York bullpen pitched well to seal the win for the ballclub.

The Mets take on the Cardinals in Game 2 at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

