WATCH: Brewers' Rhys Hoskins crushes two-run homer against Mets in front of fans' jeers

Despite being constantly booed by the fans at Citi Field on Saturday, Rhys Hoskins, the first baseman of the Milwaukee Brewers, demonstrated his impact against the New York Mets. It happened a day after Hoskins' hard slide on Mets' Jeff McNeil.

In the Brewers' second game of the season, Hoskins hit a two-run single in his first at-bat, followed by his first home run of the season in his second at-bat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The home run had traveled for a distance of 388 ft. and the exit velocity was 107.4 mph. Milwaukee won the game 7-6.

Rhys Hoskins' slide sparked controversy on the field

Opening Day at Citi Field on Friday got off to a rocky start as the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers' tempers rose following Rhys Hoskins' hard slide in the first innings.

The benches cleared when Hoskins, making his Brewers debut against his former division rivals, went in hard on a steal attempt at second base, provoking Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil.

“I’m just trying to play baseball, right?” Hoskins said (via New York Post). “We’ve got a chance in the eighth, with a runner on, to tack on another run. The last thing I want to do is give them a clear lane to make a double play. A certain someone, McNeil, took [exception] to my slide, but I didn’t really think much of it. I ended up hitting him, but that’s what happens with a slow developing play.”

McNeil reacted to the slide, which some spectators believed was a little late. While Hoskins made contact with the base, his speed appeared to push him into McNeil, forcing the Mets infielder's leg to bend awkwardly. McNeil instantly appeared, shouting at Hoskins.

The situation escalated quickly, with players from both benches and bullpens emptying onto the field. Umpires rushed in to restore order. No punches were thrown, and after a few tense moments, the players slowly returned to their respective dugouts.

This is not the first time Hoskins has made an awkward slide at second base. McNeil believes that the same thing happened when Hoskins was with the Phillies.

"Just a late slide," McNeil said. "We’ve had a little bit of a past, so I knew there was a chance that he’d be coming in like that. Didn’t like his slide."

The Brewers opened the season with a 3-1 win against the Mets.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.