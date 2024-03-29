WATCH: Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio flashes elite defense in MLB debut

It's safe to say that Jackson Chourio has quickly established himself as a fan favorite for the Milwaukee Brewers. The ultra-talented young outfielder has been named as one of the top prospects in MLB entering the year and he has already made an impact on his big league club.

During Friday's season-opening game against the New York Mets, Jackson Chourio flashed one of his many skills. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo launched a hard-hit line-drive to right field, however, Chourio was there with the glove, making an impressive jumping catch, ending the inning for the Brewers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jackson Chourio elevates to make the snag!" - @MLB

This impressive defensive play, in only the 3rd inning of his MLB career, showcased exactly why the Milwaukee Brewers fanbase is excited for the future of their top prospect.

This was not the only play early in his MLB debut that had fans buzzing as during Chourio's first at-bat in the majors, the world-class prospect was able to draw a walk-off of New York Mets starter Jose Quintana, going on to record the first stolen base of his career.

Chourio was also able to record the first hit of his MLB career in the top of the 5th inning. The talented outfielder hit a single to shallow right field, advancing Andruw Monaserio to third base in the process. If these early flashes are any indication of Chourio's future in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers might have themselves a true superstar for the foreseeable future.

Jackson Chourio inked an eight-year deal with the Brewers before making his MLB debut

It's clear that this is a sentiment shared by the Milwaukee Brewers front office as the team decided to sign Chourio to a massive eight-year, $82,000,000 deal with the club before ever playing in an MLB game.

Expand Tweet

"The Brewers are close to a deal to extend 19-year-old CF prospect Jackson Chourio. Chourio has only played 6 games above AA. This will be the richest contract ever for a player who has not reached the big leagues yet" - @TalkinBaseball_

This contract also includes two $25,000,000 team options, which could keep the potential star with the Milwaukee Brewers until 2033. These options could potentially keep Chourio with the Brewers for a decade, something that the fans and organization are excited about.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.