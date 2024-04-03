WATCH: Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio launches first home run of MLB career

The Milwaukee Brewers may have a true superstar on their hands in Jackson Chourio.

The number two-ranked prospect in the MLB, the young outfielder has been impressive early in his professional career. Well, it continued on Wednesday, as the 20-year-old cranked the first home run of his career.

"Jackson Chourio hits his first MLB home run and gets the somewhat silent treatment" - @TalkinBaseball_

The historic home run for Jackson Chourio came in the bottom of the 5th inning against the Minnesota Twins.

The electric outfielder's solo home run came off Twins reliever Daniel Duarte. The Milwaukee slugger has been impressive this season, but there's a chance that Wednesday's home run could be the first of many to come during his rookie campaign.

At only 20, Chourio is the youngest player in the MLB, yet he has already added to his season-long home run total. Through 19 at-bats on the year, Chourio owns a dazzling .368 batting average with a home run, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Even though Chourio has been batting near the bottom half of the lineup, he has been instrumental in the Milwaukee Brewers' early success this season. The club has posted an impressive 4-0 record, and Chourio has proven why the club was more than ready to feature him on the Opening Day roster.

Jackson Chourio has lived up to his lucrative contract for the Brewers

Chourio came into the 2024 campaign as the number two ranked prospect in the MLB, behind only Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles.

However, while Holliday is dominating in Triple-A, Chourio is showcasing at the major league level why the Brewers decided to lock him up to a long-term contract.

"Jackson Chourio signs the biggest contract for a player who has yet to make his MLB debut." - @MLBONFOX

Before ever playing a single game in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers decided to sign Chourio to a massive eight-year, $82 million deal. The contract signed by Chourio was the largest for a player who had zero experience in the MLB. So far, it's already looking like a bargain for Milwaukee, though.

Chourio has looked right at home next to proven veteran stars like Christian Yelich and Rhys Hoskins. The future is bright in Milwaukee as they look to push for another postseason berth.

