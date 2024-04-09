WATCH: Brianna Wakefield, daughter of Stacy and Tim Wakefield throws ceremonial first pitch ahead of Red Sox home opener

It was an emotional home opener for the Boston Red Sox as Brianna, daughter of Stacy and Time Wakefield, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Tuesday afternoon. On a day filled with nostalgia and fond memories, it was the ceremonial first pitch that stole the show.

Brianna, who is the daughter of Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy, was one of the special guests brought to Fenway Park on Tuesday. The club was doing a celebration of the 2004 World Series-winning championship team. The team invited the deceased pitching star's daughter to throw the pitch to former star catcher Jason Varitek.

It was a heartwarming and emotional moment for Brianna Wakefield, as both of her parents passed away recently from their battles with cancer. It was not soon after the revelation that the beloved pitcher was fighting a brain cancer diagnosis that he passed away at 57 years old.

Only a few months after Tim's passing, Stacy also passed away from the deadly disease, leaving both Brianna and her brother Trevor without their parents. It has been a difficult time for the Wakefield family, however, they have received an outpouring of love a support from the Boston Red Sox and their fans.

Brianna Wakefield's opening pitch was part of a historic day in Boston Red Sox history

Prior to Boston's game against the AL East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, the franchise honored a number of their greatest modern icons and their accomplishments in 2004. That season, the BoSox broke their 86-year World Series drought.

Dubbed the "Curse of the Bambino,” Boston had not won a title since they controversially traded all-time great Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. The 2004 finally broke that curse, with the likes of Tim Wakefield, David Ortiz, and Manny Ramirez playing pivotal roles during the title run. The team has won the title three times (2007, 2013, 2017) since their historic 2004 drought-ending run.

