WATCH: Bruce Bochy and Chris Young present Jordan Montgomery with his 2023 World Series ring on his return to Globe Life Field

Jordan Montgomery was back at Globe Life Field Stadium and received his World Series championship ring from Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young. This was the first time that Montgomery came back to the Texas Rangers after making his offseason move to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Watch Montgomery receive his World Series ring from Bruce Bochy and Chris Young here:

Texas and the D-backs started a two-game mini-series on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field Stadium. Jordan Montgomery traveled with the roster to Texas but will not be pitching in the mini-series. Montgomery spent a lengthy amount of time in free agency this past offseason after he didn't re-sign with the Texas Rangers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks came calling just weeks before the opening day of the new season and he signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the team, which includes a club option of $25 million for 2025 as well.

Nicknamed 'Gumby', Montgomery played college baseball with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB draft by the New York Yankees.

Montgomery spent six seasons with the Bombers before moving to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was traded to the Rangers on July 30, 2023. This midseason trade move helped Jordan win his maiden Fall Classic title in the big league.

Since then, he has made a move to the team that the Rangers defeated in the 2023 World Series, the Diamondbacks.

Jordan Montgomery is slowly gaining traction with the Diamondbacks in 2024

Jordan Montgomery couldn't play any role in the Diamondbacks' spring training due to his late offseason move to the ballclub, which hampered his early starts this campaign. But it seems like he might be gaining traction with Arizona after all.

Montgomery is 3-2 for the season, with a 4.69 ERA, 24 Ks, and 1.41 WHIP. He has made seven starts this season and the D-backs have won each of his last four starts. He got a win in his most recent start against the Miami Marlins despite giving up nine hits in the contest.

He is managing his pitch counts and pitching arsenal well and will look to dominate in his next outing against the NY Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

