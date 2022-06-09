Watch: Bryce Harper hits 9th inning homer, Philadelphia Phillies school Milwaukee Brewers

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have been undefeated since changing their manager. They have won six straight and put on a clinic against the National League Central leaders the Milwaukee Brewers in yesterday's game. They shut out the Brewers 10-0 handing them their fifth straight loss.

The all-offense approach of the Philadelphia Phillies was on full display as they lit up Brewers starter Adrian Houser for five runs. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola had a gem with six strikeouts against just four base hits given up in eight innings of work. Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper showed no mercy as he capped off a stellar night with the Phillies by blasting a homer in the top of the ninth.

The three-run blast was Harper's 14th homer of the season. Bryson Stott, Rhys Hoskins, and Odubel Herrera also homered in the contest. With the reigning World Champion Atlanta Braves heating up as the team above them in the standings, the Phillies are right on track to catch up and at least contest a wild card berth in their division.

Can Bryce Harper and the Phillies reach the playoffs?

Realistically, not this season. But the Phillies have certainly made a compelling case for themselves to at least clinch a wild card spot. At this point in the season, the only National League East team that looks like a playoff contender are the New York Mets.

However, both the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves are on a recent surge. The Phillies have won six straight, while the Braves have won seven straight themselves. The biggest key to the Phillies' change in momentum is perhaps the change in team leadership. Ever since relieving Joe Girardi and replacing him with Rob Thomson, the Phillies haven't lost a game.

"Phillies since changing managers: ⚾️ 5-0, outscoring opponents 39-11, ⚾️ 7.8 runs/gm, ⚾️ 2.00 ERA, ⚾️ .362 on-base/.586 slugging/.948 OPS, ⚾️ Starters: 2.51 ERA/0.99 WHIP, ⚾️ Bullpen: 0.71 ERA/0.71 WHIP, ⚾️ 7-8-9 hitters: 6 HR, 1.150 OPS" - @ John Fisher

Leading the charge, of course, is reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who is batting .333/.409/1.056. He has four homers, 12 RBIs, and a double on six base hits in just five games this month. Expect him to rake in more numbers as June progresses. The Phillies will look to complete the sweep against the Brewers in the game later today.

