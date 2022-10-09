WATCH: Bryce Harper's first home run of the 2022 postseason powers the Philadelphia Phillies to the National League Division Series

Since his transfer to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, doubts have been cast about Bryce Harper's ability to carry his team into the postseason. Before their appearance in this year's playoffs, the team had a 11-year long drought and were in turmoil during the middle of the year that warranted a managerial change.

Tonight, the reigning National League MVP silenced those critics. During the second inning of Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals, Bryce Harper opened the scoring with a 435-foot blast to right field at Busch Stadium to put the Phillies ahead 1-0.

The long bomb was Harper's first home run of the 2022 postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies would tack on one more run in the fifth courtesy of a Kyle Schwarber sacrifice fly that drove in Alec Bohm to push the scoreline to 2-0.

The game would end with the low scoreline courtesy of Aaron Nola's 6 2/3 inning-masterclass. The Phillies starter shut down the St. Louis Cardinals' order, giving up just four base hits and one walk with six strikeouts of no-run ball. Philadelphia won the Wild Card Series 2-0 and will now face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Bryce Harper's postseason stats

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper won his first-ever postseason series this year

Despite being one of the most decorated players in the MLB, Harper hasn't experienced a postseason series victory until this year. In his four attempts with his previous team, the Washington Nationals, the 29-year-old and his former squad were always eliminated in the National League Division Series.

Harper has had a measly slash line of .211/.315/.487 with five home runs and 10 RBIs across those four NLDS series. This time around, he will once again set foot on the stage wherein he has underwhelmed throughout his career.

With the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves on deck, it would be interesting to see if Harper can exorcize his demons and win the first NLDS series of his stellar career.

