WATCH: Bryce Harper's scary crash into dugout while attempting to catch a foul ball

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper had a scary moment as he attempted a catch and wound up in the dugout in the first inning of their second game against the Atlanta Braves.

While the Braves ended the evening with a 12-4 victory to heap further misery on their rivals, the Phillies outfielder almost injured himself in the first inning as he fell into his team's dugout. Luckily, there was no harm done and the former outfielder got back into action without skipping a beat.

Bryce Harper was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2012, winning Rookie of the Year. He soon established himself as one of the best sluggers in the league, winning NL MVP in 2015 and 2021. After running out his contract with the Nationals in 2018, Harper signed a huge contract with the Phillies ahead of 2019.

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a slow start to the MLB season to say the least. They have now lost their first two games against their NL East rivals and have not shown the form that saw them make a deep run into the postseason.

Harper has had to play first base for the first time after mostly playing as an outfielder throughout his career and shows some signs of struggle. While he did not end up injured, his fall into the team's dugout was a scary moment that he will be glad to leave behind.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce signs Bryce Harper's cleats after opening pitch

While former Philadelphia Eagles stars Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox both retired from the game last year, they threw the ceremonial opening pitch during the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Atlanta Braves. It was the second game of their opening three-game series.

After the opening ceremonies, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper also got the chance to get a pair of cleats signed by Kelce before the start of the game. However, it did not seem to help their luck on the field as they fell to their second defeat of the MLB season.

