WATCH: Bryce Harper's two-run blast to shut down Reds fans taunting Phillies superstar

Bryce Harper helped Philadephia Phillies end a two-game losing streak after a shoutout victory over the Cincinnati Reds to split the four-game series on Thursday.

The Phillies superstar, who was absent for his team's previous three games after being placed on the paternity list for the birth of his third child, registered a two-run home run on his return.

Although baseball is a game of uncertainties, mocking Bryce Harper during a game almost always ends badly for opposing teams and the Reds fans found out the hard way on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reds fans mocked the two-time MVP during his at-bats in the third inning. As the 'overrated' chants by the Reds fans echoed around the ballpark, Harper smashed a two-run homer against Nick Martinez to silence the crowd. The seven-time All-Star seemingly made a polite gesture towards the crowd following his homer.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, the All-Star slugger had also registered a home run in the first game after the birth of his first child in 2019.

“Anytime you have that opportunity to just do it,” Bryce Harper said after the game. “I just love the moment, right? It’s just like any time you can give me a moment, I’ll take it anytime.

Harper also praised newcomer Nick Martinez despite getting hold of the Reds pitcher's changeup.

"I got a changeup over the zone and did some damage on it. [Nick] Martinez is pretty good. He’s got that really, really good changeup. So trying to get that up. Once I saw it up, I just tried to put the best swing on it that I could.”

Zack Wheeler acknowledges 'Dad Strength' after Bryce Harper's return from the paternity list

While Bryce Harper stole the show with the bat, it was Zack Wheeler who did the business from the mound for the Phillies. The ace pitcher, who signed a $126 million extension in March this year, registered his second consecutive one-hit game without allowing a run over six innings and striking out eight.

Incidentally, Wheeler also welcomed a third child earlier this year and the ace pitcher acknowledged the impact of becoming a father on his game.

“I think Dad Strength is a real thing,” Wheeler said. “The sleep is hit or miss. But [my wife] Dominique does a great job with controlling that and letting me do my thing.”

Wheeler joined an elite list of pitchers, joining the likes of Aaron Nola and Curt Schilling among others, becoming the sixth Phillies pitcher to strike out 46 batters in the first six starts of the season in over a century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback