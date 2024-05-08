WATCH: Bryce Harper sends Citizens Bank Park into frenzy with massive grand slam against Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper blew the roof off a packed Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday as he smashed a grand slam in their opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second four-run blast of the season and the eighth in his career which gave the Phillies an 8-0 lead on the night.

Phillies fans are in high spirits after their team swept the San Francisco Giants over four games, and the Phillies superstar's hit gave them another reason to celebrate.

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a strong 25-11 start to the MLB season which sees them sit at the top of their division with Harper playing a major role in his team's position. He was spectacular in their series against the Giants and currently boasts a .256 average, with 9 home runs and 28 RBIs.

After a dominant start to their game against the Blue Jays, Harper's second grand slam of the season doubled their lead to 8-0 and sent the packed stadium into a frenzy.

Bryce Harper was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2012, winning the Rookie of the Year that season.

He spent seven years in Washington, where he established himself as one of the best sluggers in the league. He then signed a lucrative contract with the Phillies in 2019 and has since been one of their star players and a fan favorite.

Kody Clemens homers with Bryce Harper's bat as the Phillies dominate the Blue Jays

Bryce Harper's second grand slam of the season was the highlight of the night, and Kody Clemens set the mood with a two-run home run of his own. The two Philadelphia Phillies infielders are developing a strong partnership, with Clemens hitting his homer with Harper's bat.

Toronto Blue Jays eventually managed to get themselves on the board with an Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI ground out in the seventh. Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected in the fourth inning after his altercation with the third base umpire over a check swing call.

