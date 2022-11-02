WATCH: Bryce Harper sends the Philadelphia Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park into utter pandemonium with go-ahead home run

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's first-inning two-run blast had the city of Philadelphia rocking once again. The NLCS MVP opened the scoring in Game 3 of the World Series after smacking the first pitch he saw from Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and converted it into a towering 402-foot home run to right field.

"Bryce Harper sends Philadelphia into a frenzy! #WorldSeries" - @ MLB

It was Harper's sixth home run of the postseason and his 12th and 13th runs batted in. Fans and spectators cannot help but admire his dinger along with the cheers of the fans at Citizens Bank Park. It has to be taken and replayed through multiple angles.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly BRYCE HARPER JUST LIT CBP ON FIRE OMGGGG BRYCE HARPER JUST LIT CBP ON FIRE OMGGGG https://t.co/ARQ6pbK3Ku

Harper's early bomb set the tone for the Phillies in the game. The Phils would pepper Houston starter Lance McCullers with four more home runs as the hurler gave up seven runs early on and would be pulled after just 4 1/3 innings.

Bryce Harper: Record-breaking machine

Harper admires his first inning home run.

Given how hot Harper's bat has been in the postseason, it is no wonder that he is making and breaking records left, right, and center.

Harper became just the seventh player since the turn of the millennia to hit a home run on back-to-back pitches at home in the playoffs.

Chase Utley was the last Phillie to do it in the postseason, when he homered on back-to-back pitches at home in the 2009 World Series. (h/t Bryce Harper is the 7th player since the 2000 postseason to hit a HR on back-to-back pitches at home in the postseason.Chase Utley was the last Phillie to do it in the postseason, when he homered on back-to-back pitches at home in the 2009 World Series. (h/t @EliasSports Bryce Harper is the 7th player since the 2000 postseason to hit a HR on back-to-back pitches at home in the postseason. Chase Utley was the last Phillie to do it in the postseason, when he homered on back-to-back pitches at home in the 2009 World Series. (h/t @EliasSports ) https://t.co/0W412BiZHs

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Bryce Harper now has 6 home runs this postseason, 4 of them have given the Phillies the lead.



That's tied for the 2nd-most go-ahead home runs in postseason history and it's the most by a Phillies player. Bryce Harper now has 6 home runs this postseason, 4 of them have given the Phillies the lead. That's tied for the 2nd-most go-ahead home runs in postseason history and it's the most by a Phillies player. https://t.co/aM5HGAJHAc

With his first inning two-run home run, the reigning National League MVP also cemented himself in the history books after now being tied for the second-most go-ahead home runs in postseason history.

