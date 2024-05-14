WATCH: Bryce Harper struck in side of helmet by New York Mets’ catcher’s throw back to pitcher

There are few players in the MLB more serious and determined to win than Bryce Harper. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar has been one of the best players in the MLB since his debut back in 2012, winning two MVP Awards and earning seven All-Star selections in that time.

Although Bryce Harper has been incredibly successful and determined every game, he is not without his funny moments. The latest bizarre but comical moment came on Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies were taking on their National League East rivals, the New York Mets.

"Mets catcher Tomás Nido hits Phillies star Bryce Harper in the helmet while trying to throw the ball back to pitcher Sean Manaea. As seen and heard on the SNY Mets broadcast" - @awfulannouncing

On a seemingly normal play during Harper's at-bat, New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido was responsible for one of the most bizarre moments of the evening. The veteran catcher was tossing the ball back to the Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea, but instead of the usual pass, the ball struck Harper in the side of the helmet.

After getting hit in the side of the helmet, Harper stepped out of the box seemingly out of shock as opposed to any injury. Even Tomas Nido could not believe that the play occurred, as it is incredibly rare to see such a moment take place. Even though the Phillies and Mets are rivals, it's clear that the play was accidental and something that the players will likely laugh about later on.

Bryce Harper remaining healthy has helped the Phillies emerge as one of the top teams in the MLB

Although getting in the side helmet during Monday's game will likely not lead to any sort of head injury, keeping Harper healthy has been essential to the club's success this season. After undergoing Tommy John Surgery at the end of the 2022 campaign, Harper made a surprisingly quick return to the lineup.

"We have the Phillies as the #2 team in MLB right now" - @TalkinBaseball_

That being said, even though Harper has bounced back from significant injuries in the past, the Philadelphia Phillies are clearly better with the slugger in the lineup. So far this season, the Phillies have been one of the top teams in the MLB, posting a 28-13 record entering Monday's divisional matchup.

