WATCH: Byron Buxton narrowly escapes collision during Brewers sausage race at American Family Field

In a strange and funny moment during Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton almost got caught up in the Famous Racing Sausages, one of baseball’s most beloved traditions.

Here's the video:

As Buxton made his way out of the dugout in the middle of the sixth inning, he found himself in a precarious position as the iconic sausage mascots charged down the field in their customary race.

Just in the nick of time, Buxton turned his head to see the sausages coming at him and quickly dove out of harm’s way. Later, teammate Ryan Jeffers made a joke to the media:

"We say Buck almost got bratwursted." - He joked.

Fortunately for Buxton and the Minnesota Twins, the incident ended without any mishaps, so the game could continue as planned. However, the silly moment served as a reminder of the strange customs that make baseball so interesting and fun.

Byron Buxton’s Minnesota Twins are 2-2 while the Brewers are 4-0

In a tightly contested game, the Minnesota Twins struggled at the plate, managing just three hits in a 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field.

The Twins made a late comeback in the seventh inning, with Christian Vazquez’s sacrifice fly being the highlight. The Twins were unable to get past the Brewers’ lead. Four hitters were struck out over five innings by their Milwaukee’s bullpen, led by Elvis Peguero and Abner Uribe.

Louie Varland had a rough start as a pitcher; he gave up three runs in four innings. Despite solid performances by relievers Jorge Alcala and Jay Jackson, the Twins could not score enough runs to get the win. The Twins now have a 2-2 record on the 2024 MLB season, while the Brewers are still unbeaten, going 4-0.

